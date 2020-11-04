Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 42.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03).

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,288,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $7,895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $5,204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,501,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

