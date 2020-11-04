Brokerages Anticipate Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.33). Aptinyx reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.82). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,764.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APTX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.46.

APTX opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $140.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Aptinyx news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 3,333,333 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aptinyx by 2,549.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

