Brokerages Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Main Street Capital posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 736.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

