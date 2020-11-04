Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 259.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

