Brokerages Expect Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) to report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Argo Group posted earnings of ($2.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Argo Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Argo Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In related news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $1,183,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Argo Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,003,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Argo Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 838,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group in the second quarter worth $27,364,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.00. 133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,920. Argo Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $70.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.