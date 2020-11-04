Brokerages Expect Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) to report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Argo Group posted earnings of ($2.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Argo Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Argo Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In related news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $1,183,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Argo Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,003,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Argo Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 838,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group in the second quarter worth $27,364,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.00. 133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,920. Argo Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $70.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

