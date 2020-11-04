Brokerages Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.21. Dropbox posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Shares of DBX opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $422,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,691 shares of company stock worth $793,248 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,127,000 after buying an additional 3,086,573 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Dropbox by 450.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,098,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,679,000 after buying an additional 1,717,013 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 28.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,760,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $35,258,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

