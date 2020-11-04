Brokerages Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 196,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48,151 shares in the last quarter.

EPRT opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $29.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

