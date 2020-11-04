Brokerages Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Franklin Covey posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 144,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 543.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

FC stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $245.64 million, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.47. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

