Brokerages Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Franklin Covey posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
FC stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $245.64 million, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.47. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58.
Franklin Covey Company Profile
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.
