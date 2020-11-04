Brokerages Set 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) PT at $74.00

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of analysts have commented on JOBS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get 51job alerts:

51job stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,066. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.96. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $53.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.56.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 51job will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in 51job by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,517,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,712,000 after purchasing an additional 197,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 51job by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,035,000 after purchasing an additional 80,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 51job by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 949,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after purchasing an additional 39,729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in 51job by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after buying an additional 291,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in 51job by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after buying an additional 33,775 shares in the last quarter. 43.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.