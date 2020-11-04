Brokerages Set Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT at $2.54

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAVVF. CIBC increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

