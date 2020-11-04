Brokerages Set Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target at $11.83

Shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 3,333,333 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 1,271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 190,878 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth $521,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

APTX opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $140.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

