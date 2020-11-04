Brokerages Set ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Target Price at $8.19

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.19.

AETUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ARC Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ARC Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $5.21. 15,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,643. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.88.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

