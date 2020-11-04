Brokerages Set Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT at $12.00

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARDX. BidaskClub cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,890. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 1,090.69%. Analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $37,191.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 106,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $596,550.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,991 shares of company stock valued at $951,592 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 25.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

