Brokerages Set Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) PT at $6.00

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

ATRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Astronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Astronics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Astronics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 83.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 258,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.58. Astronics has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. On average, analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

