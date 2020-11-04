Brokerages Set Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Target Price at $5.63

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

BSMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 427.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 149.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 89.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 484.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 40.0% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

BSMX stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

