Brokerages Set Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Target Price at $31.25

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of research firms have commented on CUE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Cameron Gray purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,087,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 55.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 446.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 76.44% and a negative net margin of 987.00%. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

