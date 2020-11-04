Brokerages Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Target Price at $12.10

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.10.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $370,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $573.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

