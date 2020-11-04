Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) PT at $46.58

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $857,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,019.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 87,336 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $3,766,801.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,074,324.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,352 shares of company stock worth $34,927,413.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSE:GO opened at $44.49 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

