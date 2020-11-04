Brokerages Set Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Target Price at $5.08

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 112.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 165.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 168,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $122.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.