Brokerages Set Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Target Price at $32.79

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $141,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 331,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,404,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $99,323.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 175,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,986,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,717 shares of company stock worth $10,418,564. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after buying an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 260.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 103,211 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. Slack Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -43.76 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

