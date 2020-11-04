Brokerages Set The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Price Target at $11.79

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.81. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The Macerich had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Macerich will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Macerich by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 23,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

