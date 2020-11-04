Brokerages Set TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Price Target at $4.67

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMST. Exane BNP Paribas raised TimkenSteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of TimkenSteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

TMST stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $198.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.93. TimkenSteel has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 3,889.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 295.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

