Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tecnoglass Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Secur. lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tecnoglass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $238.89 million, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 43.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 95.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 63,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

