Brokers Offer Predictions for Heineken’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Heineken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
HEINY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
Heineken Company Profile
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
