Brokers Offer Predictions for Heineken’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Heineken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

HEINY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of HEINY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. 62,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,599. Heineken has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

