Brokers Offer Predictions for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCMI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in National CineMedia by 242.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

