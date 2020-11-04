Brokers Set Expectations for Charter Communications, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Charter Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will earn $20.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $20.05. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.36.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $591.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.94. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total transaction of $5,794,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

