Bunge (NYSE:BG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.27 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. Bunge has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In other news, Director Vinita Bali bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,556.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

