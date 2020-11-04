Bunge (NYSE:BG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.27 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Bunge stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. Bunge has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.
In other news, Director Vinita Bali bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,556.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.
Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.