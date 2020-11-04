Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of CHI stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $11.96.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

