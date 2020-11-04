Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of CHI stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $11.96.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
