Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on November 20th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.
NASDAQ:CCD opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $25.12.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile
