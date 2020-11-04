Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on November 20th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:CCD opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.