Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
CCD stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd
