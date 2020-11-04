Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

CCD stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

