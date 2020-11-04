Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of CHW stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $9.07.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
