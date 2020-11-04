Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of CHW stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.