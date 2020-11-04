Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ CGO opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
