Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGO opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.