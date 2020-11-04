Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
CSQ opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $14.68.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
