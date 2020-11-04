Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

CSQ opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

