Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%.

NYSE CPE opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $228.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

