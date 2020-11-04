Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s current price.

CPE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

NYSE:CPE opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $228.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,022,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 983,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 678.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 833.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 260,530 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

