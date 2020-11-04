Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%.

Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,852. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $228.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.

CPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

