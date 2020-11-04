Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 243 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYD. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 187.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $66.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

