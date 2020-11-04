Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,850 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,026 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 633.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,320,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,655 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,505.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 510,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 478,515 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 318.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 404,090 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 650,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 148,250 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FULT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

