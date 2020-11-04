Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,800 iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 1,118.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 1,271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,039,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 428.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $150.36 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.69.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.