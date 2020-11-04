Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,223 American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.34% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 325,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 51,023 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 63,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 43,248 shares in the last quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $707,000.

TAXF opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.06.

