Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

