Calton & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

