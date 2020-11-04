Calton & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 1,002 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 260,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 309.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 116,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $217.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.24. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

