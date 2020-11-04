Calton & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 1,614 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after buying an additional 404,604 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $1,100,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. G.Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $299,846.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,947. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $163.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

