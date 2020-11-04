Calton & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 299 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,393,000 after buying an additional 420,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,788 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,350,000 after purchasing an additional 378,342 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after purchasing an additional 126,002 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 116.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,923,000 after purchasing an additional 114,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $682.00 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $778.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $705.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.42. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.89.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

