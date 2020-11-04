Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 294,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 61,445 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period.

CFA opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $58.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th.

