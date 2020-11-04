Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $184.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.28 and its 200 day moving average is $177.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $208.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Constellation Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.37.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

