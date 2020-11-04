Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

