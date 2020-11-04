Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $163.48 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $141.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

