Calton & Associates Inc. Has $258,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.64.

NYSE ED opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

